Mark Fletcher Column: Launch of Bolsover in Bloom promises to be a real treat

I have spoken many times to the organisers in recent months and their plans this year are even more ambitious than usual. It promises to be a real treat, working in collaboration with Bolsover School on some of the designs, and should be a tremendous boost following such a difficult year.

We’re indebted to those who have given so much time and effort to the project. Their determination to bring people together again was shared by First Art, the organisers of a picnic I attended in South Normanton a few weeks ago in the blazing sunshine.

It was great to see people back together again, dancing to Back Chat Brass and enjoying the complimentary toasties from the Toastie Shack. I met the owners of Je Lu’s Nail Boutique, who’ve created a magnificent regal space in their new shop on the high street.

Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP

These two businesses are like dozens I’ve spoken to over the past year, understanding that what we have faced has been unprecedented, but desperate to be open and operating again. Behind these small local businesses are people who are desperate to succeed, and they need all of our support.

On a different note, on Friday I went to Bolsover Castle for a performance of Othello by the National Youth Theatre Set in the superb surroundings of the castle’s riding house, the production was a vibrant take on Shakespeare’s classic works. Despite the social distancing – superbly marshalled by the team at the castle – it felt almost normal to be sat watching theatre again.

Along with many local stakeholders, I’m working on a plan for the future of Bolsover’s town centre, and culture, heritage and tourism are going to be vital in building a better Bolsover. So the sort of collaboration between English Heritage and the National Youth Theatre that brought this brilliant production of Othello to our castle is a really welcome addition, and I hope we get to see more of these productions come to places across the constituency in future years.