Letter: The case for the re-instatement of the Peaks & Dales line is compelling
In response to the suggestion of connecting the transport networks of Manchester and Nottingham by tram (Readers Letters, December 7), the campaign for the re-instatement of the Peaks & Dales railway line is at an advanced stage and consideration has already been given to other options, including an alternative ‘light rail’ solution.
The aim of the campaign is to re-establish the principle inter-regional transport artery for both passenger services and freight.
Since the scrapping of HS2, the potential of a reinstated Peaks & Dales line has shifted from a regional transport issue to one of national strategic importance.
The most plausible solution is for a two-way railway to be re-instated upon existing infrastructure to reconnect Buxton with Matlock, as part of recommissioning 36 miles of the original route between Chinley junction and Ambergate, entailing full upgrade of currently freight-only lines.
The campaign acknowledges concerns as to the impact upon the Monsal Trail. We are committed to the concept of ‘Rail + Trail’, the creation of an equivalent alternative trail, either to be reprovisioned or utilising parts of the existing route, or a combination.
The railway will enable the new amenity to be accessed in a sustainable way. Repurposing of the original track-bed, bridges, viaduct and tunnels (and the maintenance thereof) to create the Monsal Trail was the perfect solution to a 20th century dilemma, pending possible future recommissioning of the line.
Rail passenger volumes have doubled since 1968, hence the case for the re-instatement of the Peaks & Dales line is compelling.
For more information, head to www.memrap.org.
Lindsay Rogers
Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership
