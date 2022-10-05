Good-hearted members of our communities spend hours voluntarily filling black bags with verge-side plastics and fast food packaging.Other members of our communities give them continuous employment.While I was in Great Yarmouth last week, I watched children in reflective jackets armed with black bags and litter sticks cleaning up near the seafront. Is this the way forward?This was being done outside of school hours but under supervision.Is this the example to follow for all our schools?By collection of litter, new generations will be aware of the consequences.I like that concept!

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

"What will it take for people to stop littering our beautiful countryside?", writes reader Alan Armstrong.

