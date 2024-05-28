Letter: I thought potholes were bad where I live - but Derbyshire's are far worse
Now we do have some issues out there with potholes, but on a recent visit back to the area to visit some relatives, I was shocked at the state of the roads, particularly around Chesterfield and Staveley.I then ventured towards Pinxton, which was just as bad.Having to avoid the potholes wasn't an option on some of the roads, due to oncoming traffic and it was possibly the worst journey I have had the misfortune to take in a long while.The A46 and A15 are main roads which I use on a regular basis in Lincolnshire and which the HGVs use when going to the docks. These roads are perfect compared to the main roads in Derbyshire.When my friends/neighbours moan about the roads, I tell them to try driving in Derbyshire!
Ruth M Francis
Lincolnshire
