Letter: Don't leave it all to the public sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently, I was reading a story about a developer who was allowed to cut the number of new affordable homes under the 106 Agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the people that don't know what the 106 Agreement is, the developers have to agree to pay monies for certain things like roads, schools, traffic calming speed humps and a host of other things.

Well in my opinion if the land in question warrants being developed why on earth should a developer have to pay the local authorities monies?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is my firm opinion that developers are there to build houses for profit, not to bankroll the local authorities.

"As I see it, it's the Government’s job to build affordable houses, not developers."

As I see it, it's the Government’s job to build affordable houses, not developers. What would happen if all the developers refused to pay this 106 money? Does that mean no more homes would be built?

The Labour Government has been telling us that they are going to build one million-plus more homes.

Well it is the various governments past and present who have put us in this position so let them go ahead and build these so-called affordable homes, not the private sector. They are paying enough in other taxes, plus keeping millions of people in employment in one way or another.

Alan Warner

Denby Village

A Message From The Editor:

Got a story to share?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper.

Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit

Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard where it matters most.