Letter: Councils have lost any sense of priorities in their duty of care to their constituents

On the one hand, we read stories detailing the flooding of the town, not so much from rising river levels but because of ‘run off’ from the land, the result of inadequate drainage, probably exacerbated by too much housing development in the wrong places.On the other, we see the district council spending an extra £400,000 to build a cinema slap bang on the road flooded barely a week or so ago!

Add to that the further need for road closures due to the proliferation of landslips and pothole damage whilst an extra £34,000 is to be spent to upgrade Matlock Bath illuminations!Meanwhile our MP says she has asked that “ministers urgently look into those areas such as Matlock that flood frequently", forgetting that our PM, mop in hand, had already visited us during the floods of 2019, to no good effect then, and nothing has happened since!

Tony Feneck, Oker

