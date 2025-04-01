Letter: Closure of Hulleys Buses is a sad day for our area
But there is an abundance of sadness too.
The failure of Hulleys Buses after some 111 years is a sad, sad day. The business and founding members of the Hulley family mean a great deal to me and my family.
My dad worked there up to his retirement in 1976 as both a driver and mechanic. I did occasional conducting between Chesterfield and Youlgrave during holidays from university in the late 1960s.
My brother relied on their bus service to get to Chesterfield Tech. after work in the evening.
Members of the Hulley family in that period were personal friends as much as employers.
Ownership and management of the brand has changed more than once since that time but always the culture has been that of dedication to serving the public and the school children of Lady Manners at Bakewell.
It is also upsetting to learn of the closure of Bakewell's S. Anselm's school. But this particular sadness is tinged with anger.
The attitude of the Labour Government to private schools impacts directly on the life prospects of some of today's children. To others, it is simply and clearly, the politics of envy which should weigh heavily in the minds of those who voted them into government.
Those of us who remember the comedian Jimmy Cricket's catchphrase, "And, there's more", fear the truth - in this there is more, yet to come!
David Blackwell Chesterfield
