In turn, Government money comes from our hard-earned taxes, at a time where our own cost of living is a struggle and we all have to keep to tight budgets.While I am not happy with the current Government’s lack of sticking to their 2019 manifesto, a pattern is emerging which seems to confirm comments I have seen that Labour should not really be trusted with the public purse.Tax payers should not have to be in a position where they need to bail councils out who have failed to budget, especially the likes of Chesterfield Borough Council, who decided to spread around £2.5 million in bonuses.