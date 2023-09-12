News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Letter: Budgeting doesn't seem to be a strong point of our council

Last week, I heard about our local Labour-run council’s black financial hole of millions, and then I heard that the Labour-led Birmingham Council was effectively bankrupt with debts approaching a billion, and it looks like they will need to ask Government to bail them out.
By F Morrison
Published 13th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In turn, Government money comes from our hard-earned taxes, at a time where our own cost of living is a struggle and we all have to keep to tight budgets.While I am not happy with the current Government’s lack of sticking to their 2019 manifesto, a pattern is emerging which seems to confirm comments I have seen that Labour should not really be trusted with the public purse.Tax payers should not have to be in a position where they need to bail councils out who have failed to budget, especially the likes of Chesterfield Borough Council, who decided to spread around £2.5 million in bonuses.

F. Morrison

Chesterfield

Related topics:GovernmentLabourChesterfield Borough Council