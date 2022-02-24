This time it’s introducing charges for prescription drugs for the over 60s.From April, that’ll be £9.50 per prescription item!So if you need three items a month, that’ll be £342 per year.

The reason that has been given is “to bring it into line with the state pension age.”Why? There’s no reason whatsoever for this to happen.In fact, a lot of over-60s are taking medication to allow them to work!

So just as the National Insurance increases disproportionately hit the young and poorly paid, the prescription charges hit another sector that is poorly equipped to fight back: the elderly sick.

This “party of low taxation” in government has some explaining to do, writes reader John Green

They seem to be able to offer billions in support to big business, many of whom are now paying themselves massive bonuses.

This “party of low taxation” in government has some explaining to do.I guess you could write to your MP?

John Green

Matlock

