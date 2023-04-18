In 2013, Healthwatch Derbyshire was launched with one simple aim: to make sure NHS leaders and other decision-makers hear the care experiences of people in Derbyshire and use your feedback to improve support.

We also help people to find reliable and trustworthy information and advice.

Over the past decade, thousands of people in Derbyshire have shared their views and experiences of health and social care services, good and bad, with us.

Helen Henderson, CEO of the county’s health and social care champions, Healthwatch Derbyshire.

This has enabled us to feedback to those who commission and deliver services to action improvements.

Local examples include:

Following calls about there being a lack of NHS dentists in Derbyshire, we have continued conversations with dental commissioners and decision makers to try to improve the situation and to action change to the NHS Find a Dentist website. Volunteers continue to help us keep track of how many dentists are accepting patients in each area.

Research looking into how people access their GP surgery since the pandemic helped us to find out what was working for patients and improvement needed which has been shared with providers.

Public feedback helped highlight the negative impact poor NHS admin can have and recommended five principles for services to improve people's experiences.

After Healthwatch and other organisations called for an urgent response to hospital waiting lists, and better interim communication and support, the NHS set out a recovery plan to address the backlog.

With NHS and social care services under pressure, we are calling on more people to tell the NHS when they are doing a good job and when services can be improved.

With NHS and social care services facing such big challenges, the public’s feedback is more critical than ever.

By sharing your experience, you can help professionals to put themselves in your shoes, to understand your reality and the issues that need tackling to improve care.

So next time you use a health or care service, take a moment to share your experience.

It won't take long and could make a real difference in making care better for you and your community.

Be a Healthwatch Hero and have your say today.

Please visit https://healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk/ or call 01773 880786.

