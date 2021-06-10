Column: Your priorities will be at heart of my decisions as new PCC

The early weeks of office have been busy. Already I am formulating plans and strategies on how we can, as a team, make life safer for everyone who lives and works in the county.

I am proud to be working on your behalf and am committed to delivering the pledges and priorities I set out in my election manifesto.

There is a great deal of expectation on the shoulders of Police and Crime Commissioners and rightly so – we are elected to challenge and to examine, always pushing for the best performance possible. I take these responsibilities very seriously and will be putting your needs central to my decisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angelique Foster, Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire.

First and foremost, I have promised to put more police officers on our streets and this is what I will deliver. A recruitment programme is underway and we expect an extra 283 police officers as part of the Government’s national uplift programme. We should also see a welcome intake of extra PCSOs this summer.

I am also determined to increase visibility in the county – not just in the city and the larger towns but also our market towns and villages.

My priorities will reflect your priorities, and so I am keen to tackle anti-social behaviour, speeding and other issues that impact the lives and livelihoods of local residents.

I have been very impressed with the work going on in the Chesterfield area to tackle crime and keep local people informed of any threats.

New Derbyshire PCC Angelique Foster has been talking about the areas she will be tackling in her role.

Neighbourhood officers recently seized two pit bikes in Hollingwood. If you want to avoid having your off-road bike seized, please find an appropriate place to ride – the public highway is no such place.

I know that nuisance bikers cause misery to many rural communities and the police will crackdown on riders who illegally tear through parks, roads and side streets. If you see such a problem, please report it via 101.