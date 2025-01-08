Column: Your help is needed to help shape the future of our NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The NHS has been an important part of our lives for over 75 years, but we all know there are some challenges to face, writes Amy Lacey, engagement and involvement manager, Healthwatch Derbyshire.

​That’s why your help is needed to shape the future of the NHS.

I’m excited to tell you about a great opportunity to have your say.

This January and February, Joined Up Care Derbyshire are running workshops to hear your thoughts about how the NHS should change over the next 10 years.

These workshops are your chance to share your experiences and ideas to help improve the NHS for everyone.

The workshops will focus on the Government’s NHS 10-Year Plan which highlights three big changes:

From Hospital to Community: Bringing care closer to home so it’s easier for people to access.

From Analogue to Digital: Using technology to make healthcare simpler and faster.

From Sickness to Prevention: Helping people stay healthy rather than only treating illness.

Join a Workshop

Here are the dates and locations for the workshops:

January 22, 1pm to 3pm, Derby Conference Centre

January 30, 1pm to 3pm, St Thomas Church, Chesterfield

February 5, 6pm to 8pm, online via Microsoft Teams

Whether you attend in person or online, your voice matters.

This is your chance to help create an NHS that works better for everyone.

At Healthwatch Derbyshire, we believe listening to local people is the best way to improve healthcare. Your ideas and experiences can make a real difference.

Whether it’s about getting an appointment, using new technology, or staying healthy, your thoughts will help shape the future of the NHS.

Together, we can help the NHS not only meet today’s needs but also prepare for the future.

For more information and to book your place, visit: https://joinedupcarederbyshire.co.uk/news/nhs-10-year-plan-local-events-to-have-your-say/