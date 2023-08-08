​It can be frustrating if you have the appetite to do things and available time, but you can’t seem to synch schedules with your friends.

We find that many of our recently retired members experience this – that they’ve new-found freedom, but many of the people they hang out with are still working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is where friendship groups such as the Oddfellows come into their own. It’s not about replacing the good friends that you have already, but a source of friendly people who live nearby who are also free when you are.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

And because the group’s not just focused on one particular activity or hobby, you can give lots of

things a try and meet a real range of people.

For example, coming up on Friday, August 18, our ‘Best Foot Forwards’ walking group is heading out in the morning for an hours walk followed by lunch out.

On September 8, we’re having a Friday night curry together in Chesterfield, and on Tuesday, October 3, we’re off for an afternoon at Southwell Races for the Jump Races.

Friendship groups like the Oddfellows are a great way to meet like-minded people with similar schedules, says guest columnist Trudy Ford. Oddfellows are pictured enjoying a fish and chip supper at Chesters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve also got lots of other casual meet-ups and coffee mornings in the pipeline, too.

What’s nice with our friendship group is that you can get involved as little or as much as you like. It’s really relaxed. We have an events diary with all our future events planned out, which is also on our website, so you can pick and choose the things you want to attend, or see what fits into your schedule.

If you fancy joining us for any of these events and to expand your circle of friends, then get in touch with me, Trudy, on 01246 273076 or email [email protected].

I can also put a free copy of our events diary in the post to you, or you can see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.