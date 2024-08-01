Column: We seem to think alternative medicines are somehow better than actual medicine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been estimated that the alternative therapy industry in the UK is worth £1.6 billion, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

That’s impressive for a sector where, if it were proven to work, it would be called a therapy by now.

People mock when politicians talk about “alternative facts” but we seem to think alternative medicines are somehow better than actual medicine.

In the past, I have been a little mean to homeopathy practitioners. I was probably too glib about it as I thought, “What are they going to do? Try to poison me? At the concentrations they use, I wouldn’t even notice.”

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

They believe that you don’t need high concentrations of active ingredients as the water has a memory of what has been in it. I hope not as the water we drink has been through sewage treatment plants several times.

On the flip side, I have always been respectful about reiki, in case one of them can shoot energy from their hands at me like Street Fighter’s Ryu doing his hadoken.

This week, I learned of a new therapy that I am fairly sure is a lot of rubbish. Slap therapy is exactly what you’d guess. For way too much money, you can pay someone to slap you across your body and they claim it’s good for you. They obviously say it’s to do with removing toxins and energy flow because these types of therapies always do.

I know what you may be thinking, “The kind of people who go on about cleansing their qi need a slap, so this is synergy,” but I couldn’t possibly be that mean.

The idea that people will be to be slapped, and not in a dodgy way, is ridiculous. I know the cliché tells us there is no pain, no gain, but that doesn’t mean you should go out and get some pain in the hope it might bring a gain. If you follow that logic you’ll be trapping your fingers in the car door to give you a detox.

Proponents of slap therapy claim it can heal everything that’s wrong with the body. What if the thing that’s hurting you is a big bruise caused by being slapped recently?

Sadly the reason slap therapy was in the news is far from comical. One practitioner was found guilty of causing the death of a woman, not through the slapping, but by telling her that she didn’t need to take her insulin any more.

It’s a tragic case and it makes me want to point out actual therapies are already good therapies. You don’t need an alternative.

