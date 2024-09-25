Column: We require MP to be a strong voice against nonsensical policies such as winter fuel allowance cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

By now, most people will have heard of the newly-elected Government’s plans to scrap the Winter Fuel Allowance for all pensioners, writes former Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines.

You may have also heard that our Labour MP Coun John Whitby voted with his government in agreement of doing so. Put simply, i believe our MP put his party before supporting pensioners.

I have been on BBC Radio Derby and written open and direct letters to our MP and am sad to say I have not received a single response, at the time of writing this.

I am a constituent of his, I have genuine concerns and unfortunately a lot of people seem to be in a similar situation, where valid concerns have not yet been answered by our MP.

Sarah Dines, former MP for Derbyshire Dales.

I know first hand how difficult it can be to keep up with the constant stream of correspondence from constituents, but 11 weeks into the job I would have hoped that at least one of my letters would have received attention. I have written on Traveller sites, planning issues and the Winter Fuel Allowance.

The Chancellor’s announcement that Winter Fuel Payments will no longer be universal to all pensioners and now only pensioners on benefits will get it, is much too narrow a criterion.

Those just above the threshold will be penalised and will go cold this winter. Labour is wrong to assume that all pensioners living in Derbyshire Dales, who are not on Pension Credit, are affluent and will be unaffected by this policy.

Many retired residents who I have helped over the years have worked exceptionally hard to save a modest amount for their retirement and are now being penalised for having done so.

These are not wealthy individuals; these are people who were counting on the support this winter.

These people cannot afford the rise in energy costs, which is something I challenged the previous Conservative government on and which to its credit recognised these pressures caused by global energy insecurity arising out of war in Europe and took meaningful action to make sure no pensioners went cold during winter.

The present Government is reversing this, and it is an absolute fact that people in Derbyshire Dales will go cold, rather than get into debt heating their homes as a direct result of these ill-conceived, and some would say ideologically-driven, policies.

Derbyshire Dales pensioners are proud people who will not make a fuss and instead will suffer in silence. We require John Whitby to be a strong voice for them against nonsensical policies such as this.

