Did you know that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer, and the second biggest cancer killer, but if it’s diagnosed early, it is treatable and curable.

Did you also know that 54 per cent of bowel cancer cases in the UK are preventable, 13 per cent of bowel cancer cases in the UK are caused by eating processed meat and 11 per cent of bowel cancer cases in the UK are caused by overweight and obesity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the successful Be Cancer SAFE North Derbyshire campaign raising awareness of the importance of early detection across five main cancers, Derbyshire Voluntary Action is now focusing on bowel cancer signs, symptoms, and the importance of screening.

‘The Be Cancer SAFE project employs a community approach to improving cancer survival, creating a network of champions who help to normalise conversations about cancer’, says Jacqui Willis, chief executive at Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

The Be Cancer SAFE message is simple:

Screening – participate in screening when invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awareness – be aware of any changes in your body.

Fast – if you notice changes, act fast and contact your GP.

Jacqui Willis, chief executive at Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

Early – early detection saves lives, recognise the symptoms and act promptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat, our BCS project worker tells us how important it is to contact your GP if you notice any changes in your body and feel concerned.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and affects one in 15 men and one in 18 women. However, over 40 per cent of people are unaware of signs of the disease and we want as many people as possible to know the signs and symptoms at the earliest opportunity and take the chance to be screened.

The disease is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early. If diagnosed at the earliest stage the disease has a 90 per cent survival rate.The Be Cancer SAFE project employs a community approach to improving cancer survival, creating a network of champions who help to remove barriers and normalize conversations about cancer.

Our champions help by raising awareness of cancer symptoms and screening within their communities. They encourage friends, family, and colleagues to visit the GP if they notice unusual changes to their bodies and spread the #BeCancerSafe message on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat is also busy engaging with local businesses and helping them to share the message that Early Screening Saves Lives with their staff..

The main symptoms of bowel cancer are persistent blood in your stools (poo), a persistent change in your bowel habit – which usually means going more often, with looser stools, persistent lower abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss and extreme tiredness for no reason.

If you experience any of these symptoms, please do not put it off, contact your GP.If you can help us share the Be Cancer SAFE message or would like to become a Be Cancer Safe Champion, visit www.becancersafe-nd.org or email [email protected]