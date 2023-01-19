The NHS across the country is under tremendous pressure and your local pharmacy is no exception. We remain the best place to come for minor illness and health advice, blood pressure checks, flu vaccinations, alongside providing prescription medications and information about those.

One of the biggest challenges we are facing is a shortage of a range of prescription medicines, including antibiotics. This is out of individual pharmacies’ control and we are doing all we can to make sure people don’t miss out on essential treatments and medications. While we do this, please be patient with our pharmacy staff.

When we don’t have a prescription medicine in stock, we may advise you to try another pharmacy in the area. Alternatively, we can give you part of the prescription and the rest of it when we get it. We appreciate this may mean making multiple trips to the pharmacy.

Dr Tania Cork, chief operating officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

Where there are serious shortages, we can look at alternative medicines that treat the same illness or change the dosage.

There are a number of illnesses circulating that are part of the pressures the NHS as a whole is experiencing. These include flu, Covid-19 and Strep-A, as well as colds, coughs and other respiratory and winter illnesses.

If you do feel unwell, we advise you to stay at home and avoid contact with other people, particularly those who risk becoming seriously ill if they catch any of these illnesses.

There is still time to get vaccinated for flu and Covid-19. You can get a flu vaccination from your community pharmacy or GP if you are eligible. Private vaccinations are also available through many community pharmacies. You can get your first, second or, if eligible, booster Covid-19 vaccinations through the national booking service. Visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or call 119.

If you are concerned your child may have Strep-A, check the symptoms here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/strep-a/. If your child is not seriously ill, you can treat Strep-A with children’s paracetamol and ibuprofen. Your community pharmacy team can advise which medicines to use and how often to take them.

Get an urgent GP appointment or call NHS 111 if your child does not appear to be getting better, shows signs of dehydration or is under three months old with a temperature over 38⁰C. If your child is aged five and over you can check their symptoms at: 111.nhs.uk. Call 999 or go to A&E if your child is having difficulty breathing, is floppy and is having trouble staying awake or has blue or grey lips or tongue (on black or brown skin this is easier to see on palms of hands or soles of feet).

NHS 111 online (111.nhs.uk) provides a quick and easy way to check any symptoms you are experiencing and get guidance on which healthcare service to access.

Our community pharmacy teams are also happy to help – but please be considerate if you have to wait a bit longer than usual to talk to someone or pick up your medicines!