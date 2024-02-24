Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we approach spring and more of us get out into the fresh, warmer weather, we see God’s great gift of new life all around us.

The plants come into bud and early flowers begin to bloom. Newborns of the animal kingdom start to fill our fields.

We see the farmers at their work and perhaps imagine that, surrounded by great beauty, theirs is an idyllic lifestyle.

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby.

And that may be true for some - certainly many of those who work in agriculture feel a deep sense of call to the land and to food production.

But, it is also the case that farmers suffer one of the highest rates of mental ill health of all groups in our country – something exacerbated by profound feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Sadly, loneliness has become a pervasive issue, reaching alarming levels in recent years and penetrating deeply into all areas of our society.

Many people find themselves feeling increasingly isolated and disconnected and the implications for mental and physical well-being are deep and damaging for both individuals and society.

“The most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved”, said Mother Teresa.

Circumstances that may lead to detrimental loneliness are wide-ranging: changes in social structures and patterns of life may lead to greater anonymity; an increasingly fast-paced and dispersed society may mean a sense of disconnection; online transactions may limit community connections; the rise in single person households may mean greater isolation; the long-term effects of the Covid pandemic lockdowns, for example on schools attendance - these may all be factors.

Jesus himself knew what it was to be lonely. It may not be a coincidence that he faced temptations that threatened his identity, sense of worth, mental and physical well-being during 40 days isolated and alone.

It seems appropriate, therefore, during this season of Lent, as Christians recall Jesus’s wilderness experience, to recognise the serious impact of loneliness and consider our call to alleviate the damage it can cause.

Thankfully, there is growing public recognition and awareness of loneliness as a major issue.

There are wonderful examples of our churches and schools across Derbyshire combating loneliness – through listening, social activity, sport and physical activity, arts and music as well as in prayer and worship.

The Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy offers particular resources and support for those facing damaging loneliness and isolation in the farming community. If you, or someone you know, might benefit from their support (or to make a donation) do get in touch at https://derbyshireruralchaplaincy.org.uk/.

We can all play our part. ‘Time to Talk’ Day was at the beginning of February - but we can continue its aims any day.

Even a simple “hello” can let somebody know that they are seen and are not alone.