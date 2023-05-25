​At Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, our walking group meets twice a month to venture out somewhere new.

It’s packed full of others who love getting out about in nature and experiencing it in company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lately we have visited Birchen Edge, Calver, Ashover, Youlgreave and Grassmoor Country Park.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

We do a short walk and a longer walk, so it can match what you’re looking for or feel up to.

They’re always led by a member volunteer, so you can put your map away and just relax, take it all in and enjoy the conversations we have along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking groups are a great way to meet other people because there’s always something to talk about – the beautiful scenery – and the weather.

We also make a point of ending our walks at a lovely independent pub, café or restaurant, so we can rest our legs, refuel and chat about our mini-adventure.

Members from Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows enjoy a walk at Calver. ‘​At Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows, our walking group meets twice a month to venture out somewhere new. It’s packed full of others who love getting out about in nature and experiencing it in company,' says columnist Trudy Ford.

We recently visited a small cafe in Tideswell called 'The Roost' and filled the place completely, then went on to Eyam Hall which is now completely family-run again, having previously been with National Trust for some years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our next walk is on Friday, June 2, and we’re also off on a day trip to Scarborough to enjoy a fish and chip lunch, where we’ll take a ride on the North Bay Railway, an independently-run miniature railway.

Plans for later this year include a river cruise in Nottingham, an afternoon at Southwell Races, and a trip on the cable cars to The Heights of Abraham in Matlock.

We’ve discovered that, despite being local, many of our members haven't actually been on them before.

If you fancy joining us for any of these events, or one of our walks, meals out or coffee mornings, then get in touch with me, Trudy, on 01246 273076 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can also put a free copy of our latest events diary in the post to you.

If money is tight, we put on lots of things that are affordable, so please don’t let that hold you back from getting in touch.

We look forward to welcoming you along.

To find out more about the Oddfellows, visit www.oddfellows.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad