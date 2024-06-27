Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A General Election is upon us, or it’s been and gone depending on when you read this. Political parties have been highlighting what they think are the key issues for the country, writes Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

​But what’s considered ‘best for the country’ may not align with what is best for us as individuals, families, or business owners.

What are your priorities? What difficulties do you face? Are they different if you live in the countryside?

We know there are advantages and disadvantages to living in a rural area, but sometimes disadvantages can significantly impact day-to-day life.

Guest columnist Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

Rural disadvantage can mean many things. At RAD, our priorities include digital inclusion, access to affordable food, lack of affordable rural housing, transport, rural fuel poverty, supporting volunteers that run village halls (the hub of most rural communities), and raising awareness about rural domestic abuse.

It costs more to live in a rural area. House prices and rent are often higher than in towns and cities, yet wages are lower.

Less public transport means it is hard to get to jobs, training, or education, which forces people to either rely on cars or move away.

We hope that whichever party leads the next Government will consider the importance of some of the fundamental difficulties that people living in rural areas face.

Urban residents receive 36 per cent more in government-funded spending power per head compared to rural residents.

Rural voters pay, on average, 20 per cent more in Council Tax due to lower government grants to rural councils.

Rural residents also face longer wait times for ambulances and have fewer healthcare resources. There is an urgent need for better public and mental health services, especially given the high proportion of elderly residents in rural areas.

High housing costs and the lack of affordable rental options hinder rural people from living and working in their communities. Policies must address the specific housing needs of rural areas.

Rural public transport services are infrequent, and digital connectivity lags far behind urban areas. Investing in transport and digital infrastructure is essential to reduce social isolation and open economic opportunities.

The upcoming election is a decisive moment to bring about change that will benefit rural communities.

These problems cannot and should not be ignored by any potential parliamentary candidate hoping to be elected.