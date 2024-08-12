Column: Top tips on how business owners can enjoy the summer holidays
Processes
Start small. If you’ve not previously managed to take a holiday, start with a few days or a week. Work out what you’re the ‘road block’ for. When you get back, create a process for it so the team can follow the way you want things done.
As you grow, getting your business systemised, and having processes for everything - whilst it can feel onerous - will mean you can step away more often.
Team
Have a great team. Make sure you’re able to delegate – without abdicating responsibility. Ensure your team structure is sorted so everyone knows who’s in charge in your absence, and where those processes are should they need them!
Trust your team. In true Dr Pepper style, what’s the worst that can happen? Empower them and get them to step up day to day too so it’s not a big jump when you’re off.
Try to make yourself redundant. It’s scary, I know, but it means you’ll spend more time focusing on what’s important: moving your business forward, rather than putting out daily fires.
While you’re away
Don’t be approachable. Switch off emails, Teams, any other channels. Work out what is really life and death for your business. Encourage your team not to contact you unless it’s essential. Perhaps entrust one person to be this emergency contact.
I switch off my phone and have given my leadership team my husband’s number in case of an emergency. But be ruthless on what an emergency is!
Outsource
If you haven’t got a team, or someone in that role to take responsibility, then look to outsource, whether this is a Virtual Assistant, bookkeeping or finance teams.
Understand your numbers
Having a clear idea on your budgets, and how your numbers are panning out, will leave you to be able to rest easy and know that whilst you’re away the business can sustain a period of time off, and you have clear deadlines when you’re back to keep you laser focused.
