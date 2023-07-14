This includes the amazing staff and volunteers within the health and care system too, as well as local people in Derbyshire.

Over the last 75 years, we’ve seen a lot of change in our health and social care services, good and bad.

With your voice as our guide, Healthwatch Derbyshire has improved the services you need to stay well, by ensuring your local NHS decision-makers listen to your feedback.

Helen Henderson, CEO of the county’s health and social care champions, Healthwatch Derbyshire. Picture by Alex Cantrill-Jones.

Together we've improved care for our communities and, by continuing to work together, we can ensure that people's experiences and voices shape the future of our health and social care services - creating better, more joined-up care for local people.

Your ongoing support for our work has made change possible and helped us make care better.

Please continue to tell us your experiences – whether you work or volunteer within the health and social care system, or you or a loved one are a member of the public accessing services, we want to hear from everyone.

Every single story we hear makes a difference in shaping the future of the NHS.From the whole team here at Healthwatch Derbyshire, thank you.You can play your part in shaping the future of the NHS by having your say today. You can go to https://www.healthwatchderbyshire.co.uk/have-your-say

