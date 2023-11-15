Column: To stay well this winter, think which service is best for you
For many people, season flu can lead to complications, while people who have breathing difficulties can find winter a really difficult time.
When we’re feeling poorly, or when we feel someone we care for needs urgent help, we turn to NHS services to help us.
This winter, the NHS in Derby and Derbyshire is asking local people to 'think which service’ is best for them.
We’ve created a webpage to guide people through the choices.
Think self-care: protect yourself and your family by getting the flu and covid vaccinations, if you are eligible. Stay warm over winter and keep stocked up with any medicines you need.
Think NHS 111: if you or someone you’re with has a medical problem that isn’t life-threatening but requires immediate help, NHS 111 will get you assessed and directed to the right place 24/7, 365 days a year.
Think pharmacy: speak to your local community pharmacist in confidence, without an appointment, about minor conditions, such as coughs, colds, aches, pains, skin rashes, constipation and diarrhoea. The pharmacist can also give advice on healthy living – how to eat better, lose weight, take up exercise and stop smoking.
Think GP practice: see your GP if you have persistent, recurring problems that are not improving with
self-care.
Many GPs are supported by a team of healthcare professionals – like nurses and paramedics – who may be able to see you more quickly than the GP and they can often offer longer appointments times.
Think urgent treatment centres: you can go to an urgent treatment centre if you need urgent medical attention, but it’s not a life-threatening situation.
Derbyshire has urgent treatment centres at Ilkeston Community Hospital, Whitworth Hospital (Darley Dale), Ripley Community Hospital, Buxton Hospital and Osmaston Road, Derby.
Think hospital emergency department: the emergency department, or accident and emergency, is the place for serious or life-threatening injuries and illnesses.
Examples of when to dial 999 or go to A& E include signs of a heart attack, a stroke, severe injuries, seizure and sudden, rapid swelling.