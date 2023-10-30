The recent article about the Hope Valley railway line, 'Train Line Set to be Electrified' (Buxton Advertiser, October 19) is to be welcomed as good news for the High Peak, not least as the first sentence and paragraph of that article reads as a statement of fact - "Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the Hope Valley Line will be electrified", writes Lindsay Rogers, on behalf of the Manchester and East Midlands Rail Action Partnership (MEMRAP).

Should that alleged proclamation from on high prove to have a basis in reality, the news would be doubly encouraging as it comes on top of the currently ongoing £145m upgrade, which is expected to increase capacity of the same line to enable three fast trains per hour, rather than the current two, and reduce journey times between Manchester and Sheffield by 20 per cent, from 51 minutes to 42.

To High Peak residents of any kind of age, such laudible promises of augmenting the two remaining passenger carrying lines through the borough, in order to bring either to a contemporary state of modernity, might sound ever so familiar with specific proposals for electrification of the same having been posited since the 1970s.

However, it would be unwise to presume this time might prove yet another false dawn as the parameters governing fresh investment into rural railway routes shifted markedly following the announcement of the scrapping of the northern sector of HS2, by Mr Sunak himself at last month's Conservative Party conference.

Guest columnist Lindsay Rogers.

This was a major policy U-turn that also heralded the reallocation of a whopping £36 billion of investment into regional transport networks. Cause for more than a little opimism, then?

Against such a backdrop of bountiful investment potential, plus a renewed enthusiasm for all things transport and 'regional', it would be wholly remiss to fail to acknowledge the ongoing campaign for the re-instatement of our own region's former principal railway, the original Midland Railway mainline, which previously opened up access for the Peaks & Dales of Derbyshire to the rest of the country and provided the crucial link to Buxton's ancient spa resort from London.

That major transport artery, and most scenic of rail journeys in the country, was brutally culled off as a casualty of the so-called 'Beeching closures' in 1968, leaving the non-car owning population of the High Peak effectively isolated from the rest of the county.

Aside from the obvious environmental advantages, such as the alleviation of road traffic in the Peak District National Park, the restoration of the Peaks & Dales Line would be hugely beneficial rendering the choice of rail travel much more convenient than at present via the re-establishment of rural and/or commuter stations, such as Millers Dale and Chapel-en-le-frith Central.

Support a MEMRAP-inspired campaign for the restoration of the Peaks & Dales line along the route of the former Midland Railway mainline. (Photo credit: Colin Boocock)

Not only would it effect the reconnection of the vibrant towns of the High Peak to those of the Dales and the county town of Derby, but would re-establish the currently absent inter-regional rail link between Manchester and the northwest of England to the East Midlands and beyond.

However, a crucial factor that may not be quite so evident is that, for as greatly welcome as Prime Minister Sunak's pledge might be, any major electrification project on the Hope Valley line should only be scheduled AFTER the reopening of the Peaks & Dales Line – complete with an associated North Curve at Ambergate for the Hope Valley Diversionary route, which would be fundamental in the optimisation of an improved regional rail network and crucial to attaining best value from the public purse.

To skimp on such a strategy might innevitably lead to the squandering of more of the public funds being re-allocated from the cancelled HS2 project and result in a typically half-baked project, looking and feeling only semi-fit for purpose, something of which the Department of Transport, and PM Sunak, must be made aware.

The loss of the Manchester to Sheffield main line via Woodhead, also, and inexplicably, as part of the Beeching closures, left the only rail link across our part of the Pennines via the Chinley to Dore Junctions route, ultimately providing a connection between those two major cities.

That particularly scenic option undoubtedly served well in retaining rail access and rural stations through the Hope Valley but being single track in places is and has always been unsuitable to modern 'Intercity' type rail traffic.

The recent furore over HS2 may well be warranted, in the wake of failure to deliver on time and in budget an ultra-modern, high speed rail project, commissioned in an attempt to 'level-up' the nation, (plus the still-born major East–West link dependant upon it).

The recommissioning of the Peaks & Dales Line along the existing route of the original Midland Railways mainline, in conjunction with the subsequent electrification of the Hope Valley Line to Sheffield, would help serve the same purpose of relieving rail traffic from the already at capacity West Coast mainline route and be the perfect repost in salvaging the very best from a bad job.

Let us show some public support for these initiatives, which right now might be closer to achievement than ever before. Otherwise, we could be waiting another 50 years for the same things not to happen in the High Peak, as per the long overdue A57 Mottram bypass and Glossop spur road.

We should avail of the opportunity that's presented itself by holding the Government to its word, to finally invest in our regional transport infrastructure, and dare to believe it’s not just symptomatic of desperate promises from a seemingly moribund government just months away from a general election.

Interested readers can learn more on the M.E.M.R.A.P. campaign for the restoration of the Peaks & Dales railway line by attending one of the frequent public presentations being held at various locations along the route. The next one scheduled to take place at the leisure centre at Ripley on Friday, November 10, at 4.30pm.