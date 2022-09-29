You may be feeling stressed, worried, lonely, isolating yourself from friends and family. Lots of young people feel this way, you are not alone!

Social prescribing can help young people who are experiencing emotional health and wellbeing issues to feel better about themselves and achieve the things they want to.

I am delighted to introduce a fabulous partnership initiative which is taking the lead for Young People’s Social Prescribing in Derbyshire.

Jacqui Willis, chief executive at Derbyshire Voluntary Action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from a one-year proof of concept, the Thrive project has received funding from Derbyshire Community Health Service (DCHS) and North Hardwick & Bolsover Primary Care Network to expand the hugely successful young people’s social prescribing team based at Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust (CFCCT).

In partnership with Derbyshire Voluntary Action, CFCCT has recruited a social prescribing project manager - Jo Bowman, four link workers - Alex Simpson, Mollie Ward, Kyle Wall-Billyeald, Sharlaine Fincham and an occupational therapist, Rachel Reece.

The social prescribing team work with young people across Chesterfield, Bolsover and North Hardwick aged 11-18, and 19-25 if a young person has additional needs.

They give one-to-one support enabling the young people to identify their own goals and work on what matters to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured from left to right are project team members Sharlaine Fincham, Kyle Wall-Billyeald, Jo Bowman, Rachel Reece, Mollie Ward, and Alex Simpson.

They help build confidence and improve low mood, social isolation, and low-level mental health needs.

Social prescribing also helps build stronger communities through sport, arts, youth clubs, volunteering and much more.

The young people recently attended the remarkably successful Tapton Lock Arts Festival run by Junction Arts, where they helped and supported the team by creating arts and crafts to sell and face painting at the event, raising a massive £100 which will go towards supporting young people to take part in activities of their choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded until March 31, 2023, the partnership collaborates with local secondary schools, Chesterfield College, and voluntary organisations.

Follow the journey on Twitter @_thr1ve and Instagram @_ _thr1ve.

For more info contact [email protected]