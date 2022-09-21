It would mean £1.14 billion of extra funding to improve the lives of 2.2 million people from 2024. We could use this new guaranteed income stream to attract private sector investment, which means the true financial gain for our region could be in the billions.

Devolution for our area has cross-party support. It’s backed by the Chamber of Commerce, and all three universities in our area. This spread of support is because people see the great potential devolution offers.

As well as more funding, we’d get more say locally. For example, a devolved adult education budget means we could tailor this much better to the needs of local people, to help them get the jobs they want and help employers here find people with the skills they need.

This column on the devolution deal is by Derbyshire Council leader Coun Barry Lewis, Nottinghamshire Council leader Coun Ben Bradley, Derby Council leader Coun Chris Poulter and Coun David Mellen, leader of Nottingham Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We can boost the region’s economy by developing new commercial spaces, building on existing knowledge and expertise to take advantage of growth industries and help local people benefit from them.

We can work towards being carbon neutral, and improving our air quality, with new low carbon homes, retrofitting existing housing, promoting renewable energy, and protecting and enhancing our green spaces.

There will be opportunities to develop new smart integrated ticketing for public transport, new concessionary fare schemes, and to build more affordable homes.

By working at a regional level, we can take advantage of economies of scale by using combined devolved budgets to deliver more value for taxpayers and more cost-efficient services.

Devolution would mean we get a new regional mayor, giving us a bigger voice, more influence, and a higher profile across the country.

The first mayoral election would be in spring 2024.

We will continue working together to develop details of the deal, which is subject to formal backing by each of our four councils, with a public consultation planned for later this year to ensure the voices of residents, businesses and partners are heard.

This is the beginning of the journey, not the end. We want to build on this deal over time, as other areas have done, to make devolution work for us and results in the outcomes we all want to see.

We’re convinced devolution is the right move and would be a big step forward for the East Midlands.