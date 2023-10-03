News you can trust since 1855
Column: These modern dating terms have gone way over my head

I’ve been out of the dating game for a while, which is good news for me and better news for everyone who’s dating. I wouldn’t know how to do it, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.
By Steve N Allen
Published 4th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Every week there seems to be a news story about some new dating term that I don’t understand.

The most well-known example would be ghosting. That’s the term used for when someone cuts off all communication after a relationship has ended.

People use that term like it’s a bad thing. I don’t know why you’d want to stay in touch with someone it’s not going to work with. I get enough messages from spammers and at least they seem interested in me.

Here are some new terms the papers have brought to us. There’s phubbing, when someone pays more attention to their phone than to their partner.

I presume it’s a cross between the word phone and pubbing, when you spend more time in the pub than at

home. In the defence of the phubber, phones are amazing these days. They get better every couple of years. Can the same be said of your other half?

There’s a thing called pocketing, which in my day would have been something involving going to the cinema with a hole in your trouser pocket.

These days it describes when someone keeps you as an option but won’t commit to dating you. We would have called that being on hold but young people these days hate making phone calls so much they’d never use that phrase.

Although benching is when you keep someone on stand-by, pocketing means you have a bit of a relationship without going public.

That used to happen when you were dating someone who was, how do I say this nicely, ugly. I think I’ve been pocketed more times than Steve Davis’s black.

Zombie-ing is when someone ghosts you and then comes back into your life as if nothing happened. It also means they like you for your brains.

When someone flirts with you online but won’t meet you in real life that’s now called orbiting, whereas in reality it probably means they’re married.

All of these behaviours aren’t really new but the modern dating cohort have given them words. For a generation that doesn’t like labels, they’re good at making them.

