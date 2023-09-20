'We have invented swimming pools that can be heated to a specific temperature, treated with chemicals which get rid of any potential infection you could get from going for a dip and our response is to say, “But how about I just go for a dip in this swamp?”'

This week, we heard that the Princess of Wales loves cold water swimming at night. The cost of living crisis must be bad when even our royalty can’t afford to put the immersion heater on.

This nugget of news was disclosed during a conversation the Princess had on Mike Tindall’s podcast. I wonder how he landed that booking?

It highlights something I have noticed with people these days: they take pride in doing things the bad old ways.

We have invented swimming pools that can be heated to a specific temperature, treated with chemicals which get rid of any potential infection you could get from going for a dip and our response is to say, “but how about I just go for a dip in this swamp?”

It’s even more of a risk now we know how often some water companies are taking a leak into our waterways.

During the pandemic, there was a trend of sourdough bread. Top scientists had worked for years to understand the make-up of yeast and to perfect a strain for making the perfect loaf.

Instead of using that, we prefer to use naturally occurring lactobacillaceae, which sounds like something you’d try to kill off when you wipe down your kitchen worktop.

I don’t understand why so many think they have a fancier status because they thumb their noses at the benefits of modernity and eat their own bread or swim like a stone-aged tribe would.

I’m not the first person to notice this. In Back To The Future III, there’s a scene in the old Wild West when Doc Brown is telling the locals that, in the future, people will run, not because they need to, but for recreation.

It’s far worse than that now. We have people wild swimming, listening to music on cassettes, riding penny farthings and probably knitting their own seatbelts.

I know the modern day world can feel disappointing and, yes, some things were better in the olden days, but that doesn’t mean we should regress and start treating illnesses with artisanal blood-letting.

