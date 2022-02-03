It is easy to let these feelings become overwhelming, resulting in a severe attack of the winter blues.

Many people in rural areas find it difficult to accept that they need help with their mental health, or find it difficult to access support because services tend to be located in towns and cities or have moved online.

Simply getting to an appointment on public transport for example is a very real issue.

Beverley Parker, chief executive officer, Rural Action Derbyshire.

Many neglect their mental health to the point where they could reach a crisis stage.

As CEO at RAD, I speak up about issues faced by people living in rural Derbyshire.

We recently sent a response to a Parliamentary Committee Enquiry on rural mental health, setting out the particular pressures and problems faced by people living in rural areas, and by the farming community in particular.

We told the committee that many people in rural areas feel isolated and access to services is difficult or challenging. Rural poverty plays a key part in mental health. People on low incomes living in rural Derbyshire are finding spiralling living costs crippling.

Coupled with isolation caused by distance, geography and loss of social connections, many people feel increasingly isolated and lonely resulting in higher incidences of mental health issues.

Farmers in particular feel anxious about an uncertain future for farming, and other pressures such as animal health, rural crime, family problems and feeling undervalued by the public can seriously affect mental health.

Help is available from the following organisations:

The Derbyshire Mental Health Helpline is open 24/7 on 0800 028 0077, Samaritans – general support for everyone. Call 116 123 – 24/7, or visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk and search for mental health and wellbeing. Farmers can contact Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy for support by calling 07710 088 972.

