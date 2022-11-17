But surely gas produces more carbon emissions? Yes, we should be favouring electricity, which is environmentally cleaner.

In the UK, more than half of our electricity comes from renewables like solar and wind power and from nuclear.

The costs of supplying these are not affected by the rising price of gas. So the much higher electricity price does not make sense.

Robert Court, Prospective Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Derbyshire Dales.

But why is electricity more expensive? It is partly because environmental taxes are applied just to electricity – this is the wrong form of energy to penalise. Also, the suppliers of renewable and nuclear energy are paid an amount linked to the price of gas.

So they make a tidy profit from our increased bills? You got it. Is this all as mad as it sounds? Yes, completely crazy.

The whole system is badly in need of reform. Why has the price of energy shot up? In short, Putin’s appalling invasion of Ukraine. He is manipulating gas supplies to Europe.

Even though we use very little Russian gas, we suffer a knock-on effect from this.

Surprisingly however, the wholesale price of gas has recently fallen sharply to what it was before the invasion of Ukraine.

So our energy prices will go down again?

Unfortunately, probably not.

Energy companies hedge against future price fluctuations, although these would be smoothed out if we had more energy storage facilities.

The Government and Centrica closed our main gas storage facility in 2017.

Now we only have nine days’ worth of gas storage, compared with Germany’s 89 days and France’s 103 days.

That sounds rather short-sighted, doesn’t it? It does indeed.

How in practice can I save energy?

See whether you can get help with improving your home’s insulation through the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, especially if you receive certain benefits.

Also switch off what you can, but remember that devices which supply heat are the most expensive.

Protect yourself though. Don’t let your living room temperature drop below 15C.

