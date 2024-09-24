Column: The most shocking part of this plan is that someone in the UK could get free dentistry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not a day goes by without a news story on the issue of migration. Most weeks there’ll be a news story about how bad social media is for us. This week those two stories coalesced, says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

The TikTok platform hosted a live chat for Albanian migrants trying to avoid being kicked out of the UK. They were giving advice on how to play the system.

I’m sure you find this story annoying but read on and you might still get a smile brought to your face.

The advice given was that the detained Albanian migrants should pull their own teeth out to get them moved to an easier-to-escape hospital.

"If you’re foolish enough to take advice from social media, you shouldn’t be shocked if the most you get out of it is a visit from the tooth fairy", says writer and comedian Steve N Allen.

I presume the plan goes like this:

Step One: You pull your teeth out.

Step Two: You get transferred to a dental ward.

Step Three: Then you chew through the restraints… darn it.

Surely the most shocking part of this plan is that someone in the UK could get free dentistry. Tell this to the hundreds of people you read about who have to do DIY dentistry.

I can’t even do normal DIY well, let alone something that has to be done in a mirror.

The man on the streaming video claimed to have used this technique to escape a detention centre back in 2018. The thing is, there is no public record of an Albanian escaping in 2018. It’s almost as if you shouldn’t believe everything you’re told on TikTok.

I was shocked to find out that people follow TikTok videos to repair their cars. If I wouldn’t listen to TikTok advice on changing a wheel I wouldn’t start pulling out a molar because someone on there said so.

Even if I did fancy trying the plan, I’m not sure I could pull out a tooth without some tools to hand. Thankfully, even with my fondness of sweet treats, my teeth are firmly set. On the TikTok video the advice was to sneak a pair of pliers into the detention centre inside a pack of butter.

I have never been detained prior to my deportation but they’d smell a rat if I said, “OK but there’s just one thing I need to take in with me. That tub of butter.”

Experts have said the plan wouldn’t work. There’s no guarantee that you get moved to a hospital and even if you did there’s security in place. So I say, go for it. If you’re foolish enough to take advice from social media, you shouldn’t be shocked if the most you get out of it is a visit from the tooth fairy.

