Column: The culture of dying matters – and so does how we care for each other

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Death is something we all face, yet it is often hard to talk about, writes Liz Allam, equality, diversity and inclusion lead, Ashgate Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dying Matters week (May 5 to 11) is all about changing that - helping us break through the stigma and taboo around dying and grief.

This year, the focus is on how different cultures and faiths understand, talk about, and deal with death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s about learning from each other and recognising there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.

"People’s ways of grieving, mourning and celebrating vary. While shock and helplessness are part of some people’s experiences, not everyone feels the same way. Understanding that range of emotions is so important."

Not everyone experiences death in the same way.

In some cultures, it’s seen as a natural part of life’s cycle, even a moment to celebrate and honour the life that’s been lived.

People’s ways of grieving, mourning and celebrating vary.

While shock and helplessness are part of some people’s experiences, not everyone feels the same way.

Understanding that range of emotions is so important.

At Ashgate, we know how important it is to care for people in ways that reflect their identity and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We work with local groups like the Asian Association of Chesterfield and the African Caribbean Community Association to better meet the diverse needs of the community.

Whether its offering flexible visiting policies, providing culturally appropriate food with support from Saffron Kitchen, or offering inclusive spiritual care for all faiths and none, we’re always working to get it right.

We know there’s still more to learn, but we’re committed to improving, especially when it comes to caring for people at the end of their lives.

In a world that often feels divided, death is one thing that reminds us of what we all share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studies of the grieving brain show that there’s no difference in how we feel the pain of loss – regardless of race, age or religion.

Grief is something we all experience, even if we show it in different ways. It connects us all.

That’s why this week, and every week, we’re encouraging those conversations.

Let’s listen to one another, learn from each other’s perspectives, and make sure everyone receives the care and compassion they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because dying matters – and so does how we show up for each other when it happens.

Visit ashgatehospice.org.uk to learn more about how we’re working to make care more inclusive and supportive, and how you can help us make a difference.