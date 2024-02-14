Column: Thank heavens no-one is relying on the NHS for anything serious

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I had a lump removed from my wrist. It was a ganglion cyst. I had it when I was 17 and I used to visit the doctor to have it popped.

I tried to see my new GP about that lump in 2021. Obviously I didn’t actually get to see my GP in person these days. We can’t have an in person visit but we can have a quick call.

Now I know how many older relatives feel.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

I explained the situation and he said it was a ganglion cyst. I knew that already but I wanted it popping again. He said they didn’t do that. In that moment I wasn’t sure if he’d gone on strike too. He said my options were to carry on living with it and dealing with the mild discomfort or having an operation under general anaesthetic.

I thought he was trying to scare me off so I said, “Let’s do this.”

Six months and four phone calls later, I went to the hospital to see the consultant. He told me it was a ganglion cyst. That was reassuring. He approved my procedure.

A year and a half later, I received a phone call asking me if I was still interested in having the operation. I was and the fact that I could remember I was meant to be having one proved my memory is OK too. What a service the NHS provides.

A swift three months later and I was in hospital. The most common mistake during surgery is operating on the wrong body part. That’s why in every conversation I had with the nurses, doctor and anaesthetist they asked me to confirm it was my left wrist.

When I woke from the op, the recovery nurse said, “Do you have any questions?”

I said, “Yeah. Why is the bandage on my left wrist?” The panic on her face was worth the two-year wait.

The surgeon said they’d sent it off for tests to check that it was a ganglion cyst. This week I received a letter from the NHS. It wasn’t the results, it informed me that my operation had been confirmed to take place a month earlier than the letter was sent.

Thank heavens no-one is relying on the NHS for anything serious.

