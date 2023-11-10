Column: Support these two global campaigns to stop gender-based violence

Rural Action Derbyshire is once again supporting the annual;White Ribbon Day and the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, two powerful global campaigns that share acommon goal: to eradicate gender-based violence and create a world where everyone lives free from fear, abuse, and discrimination, writes Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

These initiatives, occurring annually from November 25 to December 10, are integral in raising awareness, fostering change, and advocating for the rights and safety of women and girls.

White Ribbon Day, observed on November 25, marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global initiative that seeks to unite people in the fight against gender-based violence.

Guest columnist ​Nick Archer from Rural Action Derbyshire.

Emily Brailsford, project officer of our rural domestic abuse work The Willow Project said, “These two global campaigns are really important to highlight the issues around gender based violence, and what makes this a bit different is that we are asking men to speak up about it too.

“We are becoming a White Ribbon Supporter, which means our staff and trustee team, including the men, are signing a pledge “never to accept men’s violence again women” and one of the trustees is our White Ribbon Ambassador.”

During the 16 days. The Willow Project will be publishing a daily podcast and posting on social media. The two campaigns specifically refer to violence against women, but at Rural Action Derbyshire we understand that men can be victims too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, one in four women and one in six to seven men will experience domestic abuse during their lifetime.

It is quite likely that one of you may be a victim or will know a victim of domestic abuse, even if you aren’t aware of it.

For more information on our work around rural domestic abuse visit our website or social media channels. You can follow our podcasts “The Willow Pod” via AudioBoom and Spotify.