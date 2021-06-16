Column: Strong connections across the area are helping us flourish

NLT operates from two sites in the East Midlands – Chesterfield and Scunthorpe. We deliver training and development to contractors who work in the engineering and construction sector. The company’s training primarily covers health and safety within this sector. We also offer support and guidance, through our free walk-in job support centre, to unemployed adults who are looking for paid employment.

NLT was established 50 years ago. During this time, we have built strong connections with local employers, delivering the industry-recognised training they require for their workforce.

What was the greatest achievement for your business over the past year?

Last year, in the middle of the pandemic we launched a free service delivering training and support to unemployed adults who found themselves out of work and looking for support to move back into paid employment. This programme is called ‘Step into Employment’ and will continue to run throughout 2021.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Safe, familiar, developing.

How are your team members developing their skills?

This week's columnist Sarah Temperton is chief executive of NLT Training Services.

As our business evolves and grows, our small team of three are constantly developing different skills through the day-to-day running of the business. It’s important we understand how to ensure it runs smoothly.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

As well as our Step into Employment service for unemployed people within Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, we are now also offering a ‘test only’ service for one of our safety passports accredited by ECITB. This is very popular as contractors do not have to have a full day away from work, they can just take two hours and be re-accredited for three years.

Which local business would you recommend and why?

Addooco manages our IT network and VOIP system. They are very efficient and react quickly to any issues we have with our IT or telephone system.

I’d also recommend Impulse Training Ltd – a commercial provider who delivers accredited Leadership and Management training, from level 3 through to level 7.

What support or advice has your business received recently and how has it benefited your business?

We have been supported by D2N2 Growth Hub during 2020. It has provided advice and guidance to help us purchase of several laptops and upgrading the network to enable us to offer the test only course. This support has been a very valuable service to us.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?