Probably most of us have looked from the outside at what appears to be going on in the relationships of friends, and relations, and had our chats about how different their guidelines are.

However, I’m sure many of us will have had times, when we’ve felt decidedly uneasy having a glimpse through the window into another’s couple’s lives, where we wonder if we should intervene.

It’s a difficult call, but an insightful programme, which aired in the past couple of weeks, is a wake-up call to many of us.

Columnist Jonathan Corbishley, legal expert at Derbyshire Family Law Group.

Ruth Dodsworth is an ITV Wales presenter, who last month saw her ex-husband Jonathan Wignall jailed for stalking and coercive control.

The nightclub owner was sentenced to three years in prison after subjecting her to a horrendous nine-year campaign of abuse, which, by her own admission, she said took her years to recognise.

Her teenage children began to get more vocal to her about his behaviour, which would include sending dozens upon dozens of texts to her, deleting contacts off her phone, and turning up at her workplace uninvited and insisting she joins him in his car to eat lunch.

This bright and successful woman, in her 40s, is an example of how this insidious crime can affect anyone - equally, it can be both genders too.

She now lives in fear that, in 18 months or so, he will be back out on the streets, and the fact she is now remarried and rebuilding her life provides her with little comfort, with the sentencing judge even saying Wignall is evil.

Stalking and coercive control thankfully enjoys a spotlight unheard of not so long ago, but it is a huge issue.

Being a family law expert, I and my colleagues have seen many cases where we’ve had to navigate how best to protect very frightened individuals.

In 2020, there were 80,000 stalking offences recorded by the police in England and Wales, with the Covid lockdowns being attributed as a breeding ground for the problem.

Thankfully, in this more information-savvy age there is an abundance of advice online about coercive control and stalking. However, some have had such overbearing intimidation grind them down that they don’t recognise it may be happening to them.

We applaud Ruth Dodsworth for making this enlightening documentary and we ask that no one turns a blind eye to this crime, which so often can go undetected. If you or a loved one needs help, please speak to the police and charities - there is help out there.

