Those longer days give us more opportunities to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. And if you are looking to improve your mental and physical health, exercising outdoors is proven to benefit both.

Whether it’s running, cycling, team sports, walking, playing frisbee or football in the park, getting moving improves heart and lung health as well as mental wellbeing.

What are you waiting for? Grab your trainers, a friend, the kids, the grandkids or the dog and head to your nearest green space to make the most of this change in seasons.

Guest columnist Dr Tania Cork, chief operating officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

And if spring cleaning is your thing, don’t forget your first aid box. Check for any medicines that are out of date and discard any that are.

You can drop these in at your local community pharmacy who will be able to dispose of them safely.

Once you’ve cleared out any old medicines, make sure you have the basics to handle any minor illnesses and injuries – such as colds, stomach bugs, cuts, bruises and bites.

If you are insure what you should have in a first aid box, there’s a handy list here: https://www.nhs.uk/common-health-questions/accidents-first-aid-and-treatments/what-should-i-keep-in-my-first-aid-kit/.

Spring also brings with it the start of the hay fever season and, if you do have this allergy, it’s time to think about how to reduce your exposure to the pollen and stock up on remedies to alleviate any symptoms.

Hay fever season runs from March to September in the UK. The main symptoms are sneezing and itchy eyes. Some people also lose their sense of smell, have headaches or earache and feel tired.

If you have asthma, you may find pollen triggers a tight feeling in the chest, shortness of breath and a wheeze or cough.

Your community pharmacist can help you choose the best treatments, like antihistamines, that can ease the symptoms and there are things you can do as well, including: Putting Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen (but stay away from open fires as Vaseline is flammable); Wearing wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes; Showering and changing your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off; Not hanging washing to dry outside; Staying indoors whenever possible; Keeping windows and doors shut as much as possible; Vacuuming regularly and dust with a damp cloth; Buying a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

If you think you have hay fever, talk to your community pharmacist who will be able to recommend treatments for the symptoms. There are several medicines that can help control it, including antihistamines, that can be bought at your local pharmacy.

Although there is no cure for hay fever, it is possible for you to manage the symptoms and carry on with your day-to-day activities with support from your community pharmacy.

And finally, a quick reminder to look out for our public campaign to save our pharmacies which is due to launch very soon.

Please support us so you don’t lose our valuable healthcare services from your high street.