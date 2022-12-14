So our friendly, festive nudge is to not forget the importance of maintaining relationships with those living around you.

The high spirits of the season creates lots of opportunity to strike up new conversations and to spread more neighbourly cheer, but with a serious message of making sure we look out for each other, too.

The Oddfellows Friendship Society has over 200 years’ experience in helping people to form friendships and offering support to its members. Here is a bit of a helping hand from us to help to spread the cheer with those around you.

Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

Start with a hello. Add a smile and a comment about the weather, and it’s often all you need to break the ice.

Let them know who you are.

Use the festive season as a chance to drop a card through their letterbox. They can then put a name to your face.

Be thoughtful. Small, helpful gestures can make a huge difference. If you’ve taken in a parcel for a neighbour, drop it off for them when you notice they’re in, or put their bin out if you notice they’ve forgotten.

There have been plenty of events for Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows members to enjoy recently.

Share news of local events. Whether you stick a flyer on a communal noticeboard, or post a notice through their door, share what’s happening in the area with your neighbours. Better still, invite them along to something you’re going to.

Keep an eye out for vulnerable people. Let them know you’re there for them, especially if the weather’s bad, or you think someone needs some extra help or company.

We are hosting lots of lovely events in the next month. These include lunch at Soulville Steakhouse on December 19 and our monthly walking group which next takes place on Friday, January 6 at 10.30am. The location varies so give me a call to find out the meeting point.

We will also be hosting our monthly coffee morning on January 18 and popping along to Chesterfield Bowl for a game or two on January 31.

Our events are relaxed and informal, so a great opportunity to get to know others in your area. Feel free to invite your neighbours, too!

Please get in touch if you’d like to come along.

The Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows friendship group meets regularly in the wider Chesterfield area, to enjoy events, fundraise and offer support to each other. To find out more about getting involved, contact me on 01246 270376 or email [email protected]

Further information can also be found online at www.oddfellows.co.uk.