It was all over the media. Surely you heard about it. Considered the most depressing day of the year, this Monday past has been renamed - Blue.

Blue Monday is the name given to the third Monday of January. I found that the idea originated with Sky Travel. The concept was first published in a 2005 press release from the company, which claimed to have calculated the date using a ‘mathematical equation’.

The equation suggested that it was all to do with how much time we had spent in relative darkness, how long after the holiday season, how we had little to look forward to and the fact that the expensive credit card bill had arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

In preparation for Blue Monday and the week that follows, I did some research into how we can “celebrate” this “holiday”. I discovered that whether you want to try meditation, cook yourself a healthy meal or unwind in a bath, taking time out for yourself will help you relax.

You don’t have to spend lots of money. Even if money is restrictively tight after Christmas, and before January’s pay day, taking time out for yourself is anything but selfish and will help you to be the best that you can be.

Planning something new can be uplifting. Whether you’re looking at a new hairstyle, a new pair of shoes or even a complete make-over, there’s definitely no harm in planning the future, setting action plans and ensuring the year ahead has enough ‘you time’.

You could even create a vision board, a physical collection of items such as pictures, magazine clippings, words, and quotes that visually affirm your goals and dreams. A vision board is essentially a fancy name for a goal board or dream board that enacts the power of visualization.

Sort yourself and the future won’t be blue, it will be a rainbow of positivity and hope, writes Kate Hull Rodgers.

January is a great time to get out and visit some friends. Chances are that if you are feeling a little down or depressed in January, your friends may be in the same predicament too and will welcome the company.

You may have missed the opportunity on Monday, but don’t miss the follow-up. I think the most important thing we can get from being Blue is the chance to pick up and brush off our resolutions.

It is now three weeks after the New Year. Are you still doing the things you resolved to do to make 2022 a great year? If not, why not? Sort yourself and the future won’t be Blue, it will be a rainbow of positivity and hope.