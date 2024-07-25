Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​No,” I said, “No.” Oh my goodness that feels so good. I think I’ll say it again. NO. Brilliant. You see, No is a perfectly good answer, writes mental health champion Kate Hull Rodgers.

​It has taken me a long time to learn this. I’ve spent so much of my time being a Please-a-holic.

The reason was, I always wanted to be liked. I wanted to be thought of as The Go To Girl. If somebody needed something, I hoped I would come to mind.

I would be their first choice if anyone needed help or support or anything for that matter.

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers talks about mental wellbeing

But now, I am older and I am wiser. And perhaps most importantly, I am more confident.

It takes confidence to refuse. I sort of learned the power of No when I was parenting my children.

They are all grown up now and I no longer have the option to say No. But as a young parent I found that giving my children boundaries was the best way forward.

I should have learned from this years ago, but it really has taken me until my 60s to be comfortable to say No. It really is about boundaries.

My favourite quote about boundaries is anonymous: “You are not required to set yourself on fire to keep

others warm.”

I, like so many others, used to bend myself out of shape, I used to turn my hand to so many things I knew nothing about. I am self-employed and so I have the privilege of defining myself.

I don’t have a job description. I’ve recently twisted myself out of shape to perhaps say yes to some online presentations. I have previously done lots of work of on line.

But this was something new and it didn’t fit with my strengths. I felt totally vulnerable.

So, after discussion with my partner in business and my husband in life (this is the same person) we decided that I should just say No.

And I cannot tell you how good that felt. I was in control. I was respecting my own self-set boundaries.

Sure my bank balance will suffer, but when that is the only motivating factor it is time to examine WHY. Why would I put myself in a very vulnerable position where I didn’t know enough? Not anymore, I have learned the power of No.

So, whether you are a parent, a partner or a peer, you can always exercise the power of No. Give it a go.

If you are wound up trying to be someone or something that you are not, then set some boundaries.

You may be surprised that the world doesn’t fall apart. In fact I find that I am receiving more respect when I am clear that the answer is No.

So put up a hand and shout like the Supremes: “Stop, in the name of Love”.