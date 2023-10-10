Trudy Ford, social organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows.

According to a decades-long study by Harvard researchers, it’s the quality of your relationships.

Since 1938, its research team has been poring over the health records of 724 participants, checking in on them every two years, with the quest of finding the secret to living a long and happy life.

They concluded that having strong close relationships and social connections is the most crucial factor for our wellbeing as we age, and that these supportive and nurturing relationships are a buffer against life’s stresses.

Being part of one of the UK’s largest friendly societies, with a 200-year history of cultivating friendships, we couldn’t agree more. Time and time again we see the changes that having a supportive network of friends has on our members’ outlook and general health.

The researchers also noticed that their most socially-healthy participants were the ones who made plans with friends, joined community and social groups, and stayed in regular contact with people. They were proactive.

But one thing we know about taking those first steps towards building new friendships or networks is that it can be difficult in later life. And, because of this, it often gets put off or pushed into a ‘tomorrow task’.

We get that. But I personally want to reassure anyone who is procrastinating about meeting new people because of feeling nervous or uncertain about what to expect.

Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows members are pictured enjoying a river cruise on the River Trent in August

Please, get in touch with us at Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows and we can talk you through some of the events that we have coming up, and how our friendship group works.

We’re a really great bunch of friendly, local people who are all looking for the same thing – to have some interesting things in the diary to look forward to, and to catch-up regularly.

For example, we have a coffee morning on October 18 at 11am with a speaker who will be telling us all about the history of the Oddfellows, whilst we enjoy coffee and cake. You could also join us for our regular walking group on November 3, a one-hour stroll and chat followed by a tasty lunch out and about.

We’d love to hear from you and to welcome some new faces to our group, so call me on 01246 273076 or email [email protected], or go to www.oddfellows.co.uk.