Column: Service is always at the heart of our Inner Wheel community

126 people celebrated Inner Wheel District 22’s 53rd birthday at Doubletree by Hilton Nottingham, writes Yvette Thomas, editor of District 22, which covers the whole of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

We were delighted to welcome our Association President Heather Sheerin and her husband, who had travelled from Inverness, ladies from 20 of the Inner Wheel Clubs that make up District 22 and many other guests.

First a Service of Thanksgiving was led by Inner Wheel member Reverend Alison Redshaw.

There were readings by three officers. Maureen Tunney ably steered the choir and congregation, all in fine voice, supported by pianist Simon Hurrell. It was truly uplifting.

A collection for district chairman (DC) Lyn’s charity Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Carers Association raised £563.75.

After an opportunity for friends to meet together, and official photographs to be taken, the birthday celebrations or rally was underway.

DC Lyn, in her opening remarks, thanked the many people who had made the event possible. Erika Keyworth, president of Bolsover, the host club, welcomed all and told us a little about the history of Bolsover and in particular of a rare giant prehistoric dragonfly with a 20cm wingspan from 300 million years ago and Bolsover Castle, not quite so old.

Greetings were given by DC Patricia Clews, from District Seven, DC Susan Brewer, District 127, DC Jean Hale, District One and Paul Copper on behalf of Bolsover Rotary.

District chairman Lyn Copper and association president Heather Sheerin have a quiet moment together before the start of the birthday meeting for District 22 of Inner Wheel.

We were then treated to an address by AP Heather. She expressed her delight at being with us and how she enjoyed conference in Harrogate.

She told of her life journey to Inverness, where she met her husband James and brought up her four children, of her Inner Wheel journey, how she can feel the buzz, friendship and warmth in the room today.

Heather reminded us that Inner Wheel is a multi-national organisation which relies on every person, service being at the heart of the community. She spoke of her personal challenges and the challenge to Inner Wheel to take it forward into its second century.

She reminded us “if it is to be, it is up to US.”

Likeminded people achieving goals no matter what is set. Ordinary women doing extraordinary things.

To know more about Inner Wheel and our district and clubs, look at https://innerwheel.co.uk and the tab for “Our Districts. Remember we are D22.

You can also contact me, Yvette Thomas, district editor, via [email protected]