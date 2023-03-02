This is especially the case after the Covid pandemic, which, as Citizens Online puts it, caused “more services to move online and become ‘digital by default’”. In short, if you’re not connected, you’re missing out.

Yet this remains the reality for many across rural Derbyshire.

Poor access to reliable broadband and a lack of information on how to get started with technology continue to act as barriers to seizing the opportunities the virtual sphere can provide.

Guest columnist George White from Rural Action Derbyshire.

In fact, as many as 62,000 residents in Derbyshire have still never used the internet.

This is why we at Rural Action Derbyshire, through our Digital Support Derbyshire project and alongside Citizens Online, have launched a brand new Digital Inclusion Referral Map.

This interactive map spans from Glossop to Swadlincote and shows the libraries, community venues and village halls that enable residents to get online cheaply and easily - making it simple for referral agencies, community organisations and the general public to discover the breadth and depth of support currently available across the county.

Jo Peck, project co-ordinator, says: “I am very excited to announce that the Derbyshire Digital Inclusion Referral Map is now uploaded on the Rural Action Derbyshire website, together with downloadable spreadsheets detailing the digital inclusion support currently available across the county.

“We hope that the map and associated information will be a useful tool for the general public and referral agencies looking for digital inclusion support. Hopefully it will also enable digital projects within the network to connect more easily.”

If you know someone who needs help getting online, please feel free to use this helpful new tool to point them in the right direction.

