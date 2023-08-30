Column: Reports of the death of veganism may have been greatly exaggerated

The maker of Beyond Meat has seen sales fall by almost a third. The circles I move in up there will not be troubled by this. The closest thing to a vegetable I’ve had in August has been a deep-fried Mars bar. Well, it’s not meat.

There is a chance that the reports of the death of veganism have been greatly exaggerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is simply the end of the meat alternative. Companies like this have been working on making plant-based material look and taste like meat. It’s not easy but they’re really good at it. Some of these fake burgers even bleed, which to me is off-putting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'It’s not the end of veganism, or more realistically, people eating more vegetables. It’s possibly the end of faking our foods', says columnist Steve N Allen.

These food items take a lot of processing to get into the fake meat state. We’re being told all the time to eat less processed food and it doesn’t come more processed than some tofu that can now haemorrhage.

When Greggs brought out their vegan sausage roll, which seems to make some people angry, I went along to try it. I was shocked that it had more calories in it than their standard sausage roll. I’m up for saving the planet but not if it makes me fatter.

It’s not a monetary saving either. A pack of two 113g Beyond Burger plant-based patties costs £4.30, which is £19.03 per kg, at Tesco. A pack of four 113.5g Finest beef steak burgers is £4, or £8.81 per kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re trying to get us to pay twice as much to have fake meat. That’s like a man on a beach in Spain trying to sell you a fake Rolex watch that has three Ls in the Rolex logo but wanting twice the cost of the real thing.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a comedian and writer.

It’s not the end of veganism, or more realistically, people eating more vegetables. It’s possibly the end of faking our foods. Why were we trying to fake meat? It never happens the other way around. We don’t have top scientists working out how to make reconstituted chicken meat look like a lettuce.