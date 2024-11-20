Column: Remember that Black Friday is an American import we simply don't need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I hate Black Friday. This year it falls on November 29. It’s defined as the day after Thanksgiving and that is one of the many reasons why I insist it isn’t a thing in the UK, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

It’s an event that should be in the US calendars but has no more right to be in ours than Luxembourg’s national day cropping up on our June 23. We don’t have Thanksgiving, therefore we don’t have the day after Thanksgiving. We managed for decades without it and everything seemed fine.

It’s just a day when some sales start, which means it’s a strange title. Black Friday makes it sound like it belongs in a group with Black Wednesday, when the UK crashed out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism in 1992.

I’ve recently been reading about the ERM. I haven’t finished the book yet so don’t tell me how our relationship with Europe ended up.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Black Friday is said to be the busiest shopping day of the year. We often see the clips of people waiting outside of High Street stores at 8am ready to rush in and be the first to grab the great deals. Those clips will be from the early 2010s. There are funnier, more recent clips, of news crews ready to film the opening rush only to witness one dog walker popping in to see what all the fuss is about.

We are too savvy to fall for this. A Which? study recently found that nine in 10 product promotions could be found at the same price or cheaper in the six months preceding Black Friday.

I know we Brits love a queue but we don’t need a special day of more queuing for things you could get all year round anyway.

The existence for Black Friday probably means things cost more in early November so they can drop just after Americans have eaten turkey.

I also hate how long it lasts. We see adverts that say the Black Friday sale lasts all weekend. But Black Friday is a day. You can tell by its name. If you’ve ever dated a narcissist, you’ll be aware of the concept of the “birthday week”. It’s basically that.

As we head towards this year’s Black Friday, remember that it’s an American import that we don’t need. If you really want to struggle in bustling queues to get poor value discounts on items you didn’t need to buy anyway, just wait for Boxing Day. Now that’s a British tradition.

