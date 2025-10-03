Column: Religion or mythology: do we have to choose?

I’ve become aware lately of more and more people in the UK choosing to subscribe to myths rather than to religious doctrines, says writer Laurence Coupe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For instance, with the growth in paganism, the appeal of St George has been less his sanctity than his role as dying and reviving god of vegetation, as featured in what we call ‘fertility myth’.

Again, his flag is used by political parties to indicate the rebirth of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But do we have to choose between myth and religion? Only if we define ‘myth’ as false belief, when it is more accurately defined as a symbolic story with collective significance.

Guest columnist Laurence Coupe is a writer.

What about the Bible itself? Are there myths in there? There certainly are, but in theology there has been a trend we call ‘demythologisation’. The idea is that when reading the Bible we must dispense with the story and concentrate on the doctrine.

Really? What’s left of the Bible if we discard the powerful narratives that we find there?

Take the opening book of Genesis. Do we settle for saying simply that God created a good world, but human beings spoilt it by sinning? This would mean ignoring the power of story and symbol at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story of how, having been created to tend the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve rebelled against God’s authority by eating of the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge retains its power. Their subsequent expulsion from the Garden makes vivid sense of our own fallen condition.

"With the growth in paganism, the appeal of St George has been less his sanctity than his role as dying and reviving god of vegetation, as featured in what we call ‘fertility myth’", writes Laurence Coupe.

In other words, what we have in the opening chapters of Genesis is a variation on what we call ‘creation myth’. Interestingly, other ancient cultures – such as Mesopotamia – produced narratives which have a parallel emphasis on humanity’s fall.

There is a common human impulse which we might call ‘nostalgia for paradise’.

One kind of myth that distinguishes Judaeo-Christian religion is what I call the ‘myth of deliverance’. In the Book of Exodus, God’s chosen people escape from slavery in Egypt to discover the ‘promised land’, journeying across the Red Sea and through the wilderness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christians have a later version of this, narrated in the Book of Revelation: the Messiah triumphs over the Dragon who is Satan and the Beast who is oppressive worldly power. Without this vivid myth there is only a vague promise.

If you are interested in this topic, you might like to read my book Myth (2nd ed), Routledge, 2009.