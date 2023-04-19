There are organisations and resources available locally to help you manage this additional stress and we

wanted to highlight a few of these this month as well as sharing ways to lower prescription costs if you need regular medication.

If you are feeling stressed

Dr Tania Cork, chief operating officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

According to Mental Health UK, 74 per cent of people in the UK have experienced stress.

Stress can manifest itself in many ways – from physical symptoms through to mental exhaustion – and it is

crucial to take time to identify and address the pressures in your life and protect your mental health.

For more advice on identifying the signs of stress and how to deal with it visit the Mental Health UK website.

You can also pop into your local community pharmacy and talk to one of the team in confidence. They can share information about local NHS services that can help you support your mental health and manage the stress in your life.

One of those local NHS services that can help with anxiety, low mood and stress is talking therapies or Improving Access to Psychological Services (IAPT).

You can self-refer into this service, so you don’t need to see a GP first. For more information, visit the Joined-Up Care Derbyshire website.

Help with the cost of prescriptions

The cost of prescription medicines can also add to the financial burden for many people. However, there are cost-effective ways of spreading the cost of regular and repeat prescriptions.

Prescription pre-payment certificates (PPC) cover all prescriptions, including NHS dental prescriptions, no matter how many items you need. You can get either a three-month or 12-month PPC and can pay up front or monthly by direct debit.

And from this month, people who usually pay for their hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions can buy an annual HRT PPC for the cost of two single prescriptions.

The HRT PPC is valid for 12 months and can be used for any listed HRT prescription items. It does not, however, cover the cost of other prescription medications.

For more information about PPCs – and to buy – visit the NHS website.

Some people are entitled to free prescriptions due to medical conditions, financial reasons or age – the NHS website has a full run-down of who is eligible and how to apply for an exemption certificate.

The cost of living is challenging for almost all households, but please remember there are resources,

services and organisations to help you manage stress and support you to deal with the additional financial burdens.

We’ve mentioned a few here, but there are many more available locally, including your local council, Citizen’s Advice Bureau and other NHS services. Don’t hesitate to seek support if you need it – help is available.

Useful websites:

Mental Health UK: https://mentalhealth-uk.org/help-and-information/health-and-wellbeing/

IAPT: https://joinedupcarederbyshire.co.uk/your-services/improving-access-to-psychological-

therapies-iapt/

Buying PPC online: https://services.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/check-for-help-paying-nhs-costs/start

Buying a HRT PPC: https://www.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/help-nhs-prescription-costs/nhs-hormone-

replacement-therapy-prescription-prepayment-certificate-hrt-ppc

Checking if you are eligible for free prescriptions: https://services.nhsbsa.nhs.uk/check-for-help-

paying-nhs-costs/start