Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested that any concerns the electorate may have about the 25 minutes Johnson spent at the garden party are more than outweighed by the work he has done in the two years he has been in office.

Rees-Mogg misses the point. A key role of any Prime Minister is to set the tone and standards of his office and government. He, or she, should be seen to be leading by example and should expect fellow MPs and members of the Civil Service to adhere to those same core values.

Fundamental flaws in Johnson’s character suggest he is unfit to hold office. These flaws in his character were recognised when he was a schoolboy.

Ed Runham, guest columnist.

Martin Hammond, Johnson’s housemaster at Eton, wrote in his report: “(He thinks) we should regard him as an exception, one who should be free of the network of obligations which bind everyone else.”

Johnson doesn’t seem to have changed much since then. He appears to be free of any strong convictions – other than to progress his own career.

Rory Stewart, a Minister at the Foreign Office when Johnson was Foreign Secretary, says: “He has perfected casuistry, circumlocution, false equivalence and false analogy. He is equally adept at the ironic jest, the fib and the grand lie.”

Johnson’s behaviour in office has often been questionable. As Mayor of London, his involvement with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri broke the codes of conduct expected of him.

Since moving into No. 10, he has faced questions about luxury holidays in Mustique, the funding to decorate and furnish his flat and payment for his takeaway meals.

All this matters because his playing fast and loose with the financial rules gives the green light for other MPs to act in the same way.

During this period, Derbyshire Police issued approximately 2,000 fixed penalty notices for breaches of Covid regulations. All of us are obliged to obey the rules of the law - none of us can be placed above it.

The public has lost its trust in its elected politicians. That trust cannot be restored whilst Johnson remains as PM. He should resign with immediate effect both as Prime Minister and MP.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​