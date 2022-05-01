Column: Planning and talking about our end of life can relieve stress on loved ones

Although death can be an uncomfortable subject, discussing, planning and making provisions for our end of life and what happens to our estate when we die, is vital to ensure our wishes are met.

A key element to planning is to make your wishes known. I know from personal experience just how important this is.

In 1995, my father, Bill Wathall, passed away aged just 62. He had spent more than 40 years as a funeral director, advising families about their loved one’s funeral and giving hundreds of talks to local groups suggesting that the best thing to do was to ‘make your funeral wishes known’.

Helen Wathall MBE, managing director and fifth generation of her family to run Wathall’s Funeral Directors. Picture credit: Cactus Images Limited.

However, when he died, my family discovered that the subject of his funeral had not been discussed and I took this particularly hard after working alongside for ten years.

We all assumed someone else had all the information and this made an already tragic situation even worse. We had to establish what he would have wanted, whilst still mourning his loss too, and I have seen many similar situations with families over the years.”

Wathall’s were the first local funeral directors to introduce a Funeral Wishes service, which enables people of all ages to register, free of charge, their personal preferences for a funeral service. It also gives you greater comfort – knowing your funeral will carried out the way you want it.

Our Funeral Wishes booklet collates all the necessary information is in one place including who has a copy of their will, whether their funeral is already paid for and then what they want on the day itself such as music, dress code and charities to benefit from donations.

Guest columnist Helen Wathall is managing director of Derbyshire-based Wathall's Funeral Directors

This year’s Dying Matters Awareness Week is more important than ever to ensure that we have the uncomfortable but important discussions.

I hope our Funeral Wishes service continues to provide a practical and painless way of giving everyone peace of mind they will be doing the right thing when their loved one passes away.

My Funeral Wishes is available to download free at