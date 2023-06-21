From their primary role of fulfilling prescriptions, giving health and medicines advice and recommending over-the-counter treatments, they have continued to grow into an essential NHS service on the high street.

Pharmacies are now offering access to even more healthcare services and are open outside usual GP surgery times – including evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And these healthcare services offered by community pharmacies may increase with the help of Government funding.

Dr Tania Cork, chief operating officer of Community Pharmacy Derbyshire.

All pharmacists train for five years at university to understand the biochemical mechanisms and actions of drugs, drug uses, therapeutic roles, side effects, potential drug interactions, and monitoring parameters.

As qualified healthcare professionals, they can offer clinical advice, alongside over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, sore throats, upset stomachs and aches and pains.

If symptoms suggest it’s something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure you get the help you need – they will tell you if you need to see a GP, nurse or other healthcare professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most pharmacies also have private consultation rooms where you can discuss health and wellbeing issues with pharmacy staff.

‘Pharmacies are now offering access to even more healthcare services and are open outside usual GP surgery times – including evenings, weekends and bank holidays,’ says Dr Tania Cork.

Smoking cessation service – if you have been in hospital, the discharge team can refer you to a community pharmacy to help you if you want to stop smoking, plus there are products available to support this.

Acute bacterial conjunctivitis – if you think you or a family member has conjunctivitis, you can get this diagnosed. Some community pharmacists can also treat with antibiotic eye drops if they feel you need them. This would be instead of getting an appointment at your GP surgery.

Simple urinary tract infections (UTIs) – Some pharmacists can also treat these without the need for a GP appointment. You may be asked to provide a urine sample and then your community pharmacist can confirm if you have a UTI and provide appropriate treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impetigo and infected eczema – Some community pharmacists are specially trained to diagnose and treat both of these skin conditions, so you don’t need to visit your GP.

Infected insect bites – insect bites and stings are more common in summer and can get infected. Most community pharmacists can now treat these.

Asthma inhaler advice – if you have been diagnosed with asthma but don’t seem to be getting much relief from your inhaler, visit your pharmacy. They can check your inhaler technique and advise if you are using it incorrectly.

I have really enjoyed writing these columns and hope you have learnt more about some of the more common illnesses and how community pharmacies and the NHS can best support you to stay healthy.

The column will continue, but with a new author.